Man shot, killed in Antioch Sunday night

By Lieutenant John Fortner, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

On Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at approximately 9:36 PM, Antioch police officers were called to St. Christopher Court for a subject who had been shot. When police arrived, they located a 57-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers immediately began providing first aid and called for Contra Costa Fire Department and ambulance paramedics.

The victim was transported to a local area trauma center where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. Detectives from the Antioch Police Department’s Investigations Bureau responded to the scene. During the preliminary investigation officers learned that the shooting happened in the roadway, at the 3400 block of Rio Grande Drive, after some sort of confrontation between the victim and an unknown suspect. Afterwards, the victim fled to St. Christopher Court where the police were called.

Currently, the investigation is still active and evidence is being collected.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Gonzalez at 925-779-6923, or the Antioch Police Department nonemergency line at (925)778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



