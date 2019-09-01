September at El Campanil Theater

Bee Gees Gold

Sunday, September 8 3:00 pm

Adults: $29 Seniors: $27 Youth: $15 Reserved Seating

El Campanil Children’s Theatre

The Best Haunted House Ever

Friday September 13, 2019 7:30 pm

Sunday September 15, 2019 2:00 pm

Adults: $13 Seniors: $11 Youth: $9 General Seating

Hotel California A Salute to the Eagles

Saturday September 14 8:00 pm

Adults: $29 Seniors: $27 Youth: $15 Reserved Seating

Patsy Cline Tribute

Featuring the Carolyn Sills Combo

Sunday September 22 3:00 pm

Adults: $29 Seniors: $27 Youth: $15 Reserved Seating

Contra Costa Chamber Orchestra

Poems, Folk Tales, and Legends

Saturday September 28 2:00 pm

Adults: $20 Seniors: $15 Students: $7 General Seating

El Campanil Theatre is located at 602 W. 2nd Street in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown. For tickets or more information visit www.elcampaniltheatre.com or call (925) 757-9500.



