September at El Campanil Theater
Bee Gees Gold
Sunday, September 8 3:00 pm
Adults: $29 Seniors: $27 Youth: $15 Reserved Seating
El Campanil Children’s Theatre
The Best Haunted House Ever
Friday September 13, 2019 7:30 pm
Sunday September 15, 2019 2:00 pm
Adults: $13 Seniors: $11 Youth: $9 General Seating
Hotel California A Salute to the Eagles
Saturday September 14 8:00 pm
Adults: $29 Seniors: $27 Youth: $15 Reserved Seating
Patsy Cline Tribute
Featuring the Carolyn Sills Combo
Sunday September 22 3:00 pm
Adults: $29 Seniors: $27 Youth: $15 Reserved Seating
Contra Costa Chamber Orchestra
Poems, Folk Tales, and Legends
Saturday September 28 2:00 pm
Adults: $20 Seniors: $15 Students: $7 General Seating
El Campanil Theatre is located at 602 W. 2nd Street in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown. For tickets or more information visit www.elcampaniltheatre.com or call (925) 757-9500.
