Milpitas police arrest Antioch woman in Bay Area, Sacramento sporting goods store thefts

Two other suspects still unknown, at large

By Detective Kevin Jackson #273, Milpitas Police Department

On August 2, 2019 at about 8:32 p.m. officers responded to a report of a theft at Big 5 Sporting Goods, located at 757 East Calaveras Boulevard, where three suspects stole $7,000 worth of merchandise. The suspects were last seen leaving the area in a grey 4-door Nissan Altima in an unknown direction.

Milpitas Police Detectives have been working this case diligently and obtained security camera footage of the suspects from Big 5 Sporting Goods, which helped identify Kiaira Kellie Fluker as one of the suspects. Fluker was identified as a suspect in other sporting goods store thefts in Daly City, Napa, Redwood City, Sacramento, Sunnyvale, and Walnut Creek. Detectives learned Fluker had a $50,000 Ramey arrest warrant for grand theft from the Sacramento Police Department.

On August 28, 2019, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Detectives from the Special Investigations Unit located and arrested Fluker at her residence, in Antioch, CA, and transported her back to Milpitas. Fluker was interviewed and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for commercial burglary, grand theft, organized retail theft, and the warrant. At this time, the other two suspects are still unknown and remain at large.

If you have any information regarding the incident at Big 5 Sporting Goods, please call the Milpitas Police Department at (408) 586-2400. Additionally, the information can be given anonymously by calling the Crime Tip Hotline at (408) 586-2500 or via the Milpitas Police Department Website at: http://www.ci.milpitas.ca.gov/crimetip



Share this:



Kiaira Kellie Fluker

