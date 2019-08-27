Antioch Council raises council members’ salaries 70% on split vote

First increase in 14 years, will go into effect after next election

By Allen Payton

At their Tuesday, August 27, 2019 meeting the Antioch City Council voted 4-1 to increase salaries for council members by 70% from $941.20 to $1,600.04 per month, the maximum allowed by state law. The increase will go into effect on January 1, 2021 after the next election.

According to the staff report, “the salaries for the Antioch City Council Members were last increased in 2006” and “on September 12, 2006, the salary for a Council Member was set at $941.20 per month.”

“Applying the allowed five percent increase for fourteen years (on a simple, non-compounded basis) to the $941.20 amount effective January 1, 2007, state law would permit an increase to $1,600.04 per month effective January 1, 2021.”

Council member salaries in Concord, the largest city in the county, is currently $1,352 per month, according to City Attorney Thomas Smith.

It will become operative when the next council is seated. The council has to wait until the next election, according to state statute, he explained.

Council member salaries are based on city population.

No member of the public spoke on the item.

Council Member Lamar Thorpe made a motion to approve the increase.

“We spoke about this before so, I’m ready to move forward,” he said.

Mayor Pro Tem Joy Motts seconded the motion.

“I appreciate the fact that it’s been 13 years since this council has had a raise. I’d like to see us fully staffed in the police department…in the 120’s, and we’re talking about the unhoused, tonight,” Council Member Lori Ogorchock stated. “I think the money can go somewhere else.”

“It will be a roll call vote, since it’s an ordinance,” City Clerk Arne Simonsen stated.

Council Member Lori Ogorchock was the only one to vote no and the motion to approve the pay raised passed 4-1.



