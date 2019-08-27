Reps. DeSaulnier and McNerney to hold joint Town Hall in Antioch Thursday night
Congressmen Mark DeSaulnier (CA-11) and Jerry McNerney (CA-09) will host a joint town hall at on Thursday, August 29th at 6:30 p.m. in Antioch. The City of Antioch is split between the two representatives.
During the town hall, DeSaulnier and McNerney will provide an update on news of the day and will take questions.
Antioch Town Hall with Congressmen DeSaulnier & McNerney
Thursday, August 29
6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Antioch Community Center
Doors Open at 6:00 p.m.
This event is open to the public, press, and photographers.
Please RSVP by visiting https://desaulnier.house.gov/town-hall-rsvp or calling 925-933-2660. To request ADA accommodations, translation services, or for more information contact Representative DeSaulnier’s office in either Walnut Creek or Richmond.
