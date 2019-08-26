«
Motorcyclist dies in Highway 4 collision in Pittsburg Monday morning

By CHP-Contra Costa

Monday morning, Aug. 26, 2019 at approximately 8:00 am, we responded to a collision on Highway 4 westbound, near Loveridge Road. Upon arrival, we located a motorcycle rider who had rear-ended a Toyota Camry and was ejected off of his motorcycle, as a result of that collision.

Unfortunately, following that collision, the rider was struck by a big rig and sustained fatal injuries. Both the driver of the big rig and the Toyota are cooperating with our investigation. Multiple lanes were closed until approximately 10:00 am, but the roadway is now fully open. Identification of the motorcycle rider will be made through the Contra Costa Coroner’s Office.

