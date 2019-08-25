Contra Costa Sheriff’s Marine Patrol continues search for missing Delta boater

By Jimmy Lee, Director of Public Affairs, Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff

Sunday morning at about 2:18 a.m., Delta Station Deputy Sheriffs responded to Indian Slough for a missing person detail. Two men were fishing on an inflatable raft at Indian Slough when the raft apparently had a malfunction. One of the men swam to shore, but the other person was unaccounted for.

A CHP helicopter, U.S. Coast Guard and Contra Costa Fire Protection District arrived on scene with boats and aerial support, however, the missing man was not located

Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol Unit later arrived on scene and took over the investigation and search. Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (925) 646-2441.



Share this:



CCSheriff-patch

