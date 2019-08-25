Brentwood: Head on collision takes life of driver attempting to pass another car, injures others Sunday morning

By CHP-Contra Costa

This morning, at approximately 8:50 am, we responded to a collision on Balfour Road near American Way. Upon arrival, we located three vehicles which had been involved in a collision. Our investigation so far has revealed the following information:

The driver of a Nissan Altima was driving eastbound on Balfour, west of American Avenue behind a Mini Cooper. The driver of the Nissan attempted to pass the Mini Cooper over double solid yellow lines, but while attempting to overtake it, clipped the Mini Cooper and struck a white minivan head on, which was going westbound on Balfour.

The driver of the Nissan was pronounced deceased on scene, the driver of the Toyota minivan was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, and the driver of the Mini Cooper was unharmed. At this time (10:30 am), Balfour remains closed as we complete our investigation and clear the scene. We do not have an estimated time to re-open the roadway. We are still investigating whether drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in this collision.



