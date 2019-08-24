WHAT: Join our celebration of Black Breastfeeding Week, Aug. 25-31 at the Chocolate Milk Lounge, a free health education event to help black moms and families meet each other and learn about the importance of breastfeeding their infants.

The Lounge includes certified lactation consultants and information about community resources to support breastfeeding mothers, along with prizes, gift bags, snacks and more. The lounge is sponsored by Contra Costa Health Services, Black Infant Health and First 5 Contra Costa.

For more information, call Pam Moore at 925-313-6128, Marlene Ceballo at 925-646-5200 or Lonnie Watkins at 925-313-6254.

WHO: All are welcome. Registration is required – links below.

WHEN: 12-2pm Tuesday, Aug. 27 at Antioch First 5 Center, 300 H Street – register

11am-2pm Wednesday, Aug. 28 at Pittsburg Health Center, 2311 Loveridge Road – register

10am-12pm Thursday, Aug. 29 at LifeLong Brookside San Pablo Health Center, 2023 Vale Road, San Pablo – register

8:30am-12pm Friday, Aug. 30 at West County Health Center, 501 Gateway Avenue, San Pablo – register



Black Breastfeeding Week logo

