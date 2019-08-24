Teenage boy dies in solo car accident in Antioch Friday night

By Sergeant Matthew Harger #3305, Antioch Police Field Services Bureau

On Friday, August 23, 2019 at approximately 11:20 pm, Antioch Police Department Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of James Donlon Blvd regarding a solo vehicle colliding into a tree.

Upon arriving on scene, officers located the vehicle in the center median of James Donlon Blvd with extensive damage and a solo occupant driver trapped inside. With the assistance of the Contra Costa Consolidated Fire Department the driver was extricated from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441 or You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



