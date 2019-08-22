Annual Fund A Wish drawing to benefit An Elderly Wish Foundation
$100 From You Makes a Senior’s Wish Come True.
It’s truly a win-win situation. Tickets on sale, now.
First Place Winner receives $1,000, 2nd Place – $500 and 3rd Place – $250.
Drawing will be held on October 10, 2019 during a reception from 5:30-7:30 pm at TreVista Antioch, 3950 Lone Tree Way.
Need not be present to win. For tickets: mail info@elderlywish.org or pay online at www.elderlywish.org.
Makíng Wíshes Come True for Seniors 50 & Over who have a life-threatening or chronic illness in Contra Costa County.
An Elderly Wish Foundation logo