Annual Fund A Wish drawing to benefit An Elderly Wish Foundation

$100 From You Makes a Senior’s Wish Come True.

It’s truly a win-win situation. Tickets on sale, now.

First Place Winner receives $1,000, 2nd Place – $500 and 3rd Place – $250.

Drawing will be held on October 10, 2019 during a reception from 5:30-7:30 pm at TreVista Antioch, 3950 Lone Tree Way.

Need not be present to win. For tickets: mail info@elderlywish.org or pay online at www.elderlywish.org.

Makíng Wíshes Come True for Seniors 50 & Over who have a life-threatening or chronic illness in Contra Costa County.



Share this:



An Elderly Wish Foundation logo

