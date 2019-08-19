Antioch towing company owner to be inducted into International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame

The International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum in Chattanooga, Tennessee announced that it has selected seven recognized towing industry professionals for induction into the International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame, Class of 2019.

The 2019 induction ceremony, which celebrates its 33rd year, will honor:

Perry Shusta , owner of Arrowhead Towing & Recovery, Antioch, California, previously president of the California Tow Truck Association, who is a heavy-duty recovery instructor.

, owner of Arrowhead Towing & Recovery, Antioch, California, previously president of the California Tow Truck Association, who is a heavy-duty recovery instructor. Quinn Piening , head of Central Tow & Transport in Fremont, California, president of the California Tow Truck Association.

, head of Central Tow & Transport in Fremont, California, president of the California Tow Truck Association. John Coupland of Poole, Dorset, United Kingdom, who has spent a lifetime in the towing and recovery field, earning a Britannia Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012.

of Poole, Dorset, United Kingdom, who has spent a lifetime in the towing and recovery field, earning a Britannia Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012. Michael Cherry , Land O’ Lakes, Florida, a towing and recovery equipment expert formerly associated with Jerr-Dan Corp.

, Land O’ Lakes, Florida, a towing and recovery equipment expert formerly associated with Jerr-Dan Corp. Jamie Davis , Hope, British Columbia, Canada, the face of the Discovery Channel TV show Highway Thru Hell, about heavy-duty rescue along the Coquihalla Highway.

, Hope, British Columbia, Canada, the face of the Discovery Channel TV show Highway Thru Hell, about heavy-duty rescue along the Coquihalla Highway. George Kuntz of Bismarck, North Dakota, owner of Ace 24 Hour Towing and Berg’s Towing and Crane Service, who has nearly 60 years of industry service.

of Bismarck, North Dakota, owner of Ace 24 Hour Towing and Berg’s Towing and Crane Service, who has nearly 60 years of industry service. Glenn Landau of Fryer’s Towing Service in Daytona Beach, Florida, president of the Professional Wrecker Operators of Florida.

Each inductee was nominated by members of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum for their many contributions to the towing and recovery industry, as well as service to their communities. Criteria for selection include towing equipment product innovation, exemplary dedication, industry leadership and professional achievement.

“Our Hall of Fame is not about single events but about celebrating those who have worked hard to support and grow our industry’s professionalism,” says Bill Gratzianna, president of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum. “This year’s group of inductees is no exception, as they are known for their work on behalf of the industry and their leadership inside and outside of towing and recovery.”

The Class of 2019 will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in a ceremony to be held on October 12, 2019, at the Chattanoogan Hotel in Chattanooga. A full weekend of activities is planned to celebrate the Class of 2019. For more information on the induction ceremony visit towingmuseum.com.

About ITRHFM

The International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum, located in Chattanooga, Tennessee, houses an array of exhibits showcasing the history of the towing and recovery industry. The rotating collection includes early equipment by Manley, Holmes, Vulcan and Weaver. The Museum includes a theater, a library and a gift shop. The Hall of Fame honors individuals who have significantly advanced the industry. The Wall of the Fallen Memorial, located on the grounds of the Museum, is dedicated to towing operators who have died in the line of service. The ITRHFM Survivor Fund assists the families of the men and women who have died in the line of service by providing a uniform financial gift at the time of their loss. ITRHFM is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization and accepts donations for its programs and operations from individuals, corporations and groups.



