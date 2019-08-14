Falafel Town – House of Mediterranean opens in Antioch, fulfills American dream

By Allen Payton

Chef Khaldoon Al-Omari has been in the restaurant business and delighting Bay Area residents with his Middle East and Mediterranean cuisine for almost two decades. He opened his newest fast food restaurant, Falafel Town House of Mediterranean, in Antioch in July. Why?

“Because there’s not another Mediterranean restaurant in the area,” he said. “And for the opportunity to grow my business.”

A native of Jordan, in 2002 Khaldoon came to California to visit a cousin who worked in the restaurant industry. He had a dream of a better life and greater opportunity, so he decided to stay and in 2009 Khaldoon became a U.S. citizen.

He has worked on-site in corporate dining at Google and LinkedIn, where they served as many as 500 people a day. Then, while working as a chef at a Fremont restaurant he met his wife, Cathy, who was a customer. They married and have twin daughters.

“Customers told me I should open my own place,” he shared. So, he did.

Khaldoon’s recipes and preparation are authentic, serving dishes he learned to cook as a teenager. His repeat customers will tell you that his love of food and consistency is what keeps them coming back. I agree. I’ve eaten there three times, already.

They offer a wide variety of menu choices, including falafel, of course, in wraps or plates. Plus, shawarma wraps and plates with choice of chicken, chicken salad, or lamb salad. Shish kabob plates are also available, as are Philly Cheesesteaks and gyros, too. You can also have a burger and baklava.

Falafel Town is open every day from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM. Stop by and see Chef Khaldoon and enjoy a taste of the Mediterranean at 3712 Lone Tree Way Suite C in Antioch. He will welcome you with a warm heart and his cheerful personality. Or call (925) 350-0159.

“We’re excited to be here and enjoy all our new customers,” Khaldoon shared. “We look forward to meeting and serving more.”



Falafel Town outside evening





Chef Khaldoon Al Omari

