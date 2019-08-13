12-pieces with full horn section perform at Waldie Plaza for free Summer Concerts by the River

The musical dexterity of The Purple Ones – with 12 pieces on stage including a full horn section – completely turns the concept of a Prince tribute band on its head, delivering Prince’s material live onstage in a way that has to be experienced to be believed. Live in Antioch on Saturday, August 17th, The Purple Ones bring audiences to their feet, night after night, by speaking Prince’s musical language, energy, rhythm, creativity and of course…a serious dose of unadulterated funk. The Purple Ones tap into that soulful artistry like none other. Bring your family and friends to Waldie Plaza Saturday and rock that purple!

Music begins at 6:00pm and continues straight through to 8:00pm. Come early and enjoy the food trucks or a local restaurant in Rivertown – Antioch’s Historic Downtown. It is the last concert in the Summer Concerts by the River series. This free summer program gives families and friends a relaxing time by the river; taking in summer sunsets and foot-tapping to the music. Bring your lawn chair, blanket, and energy to Waldie Plaza Saturday night for a purple-of-a-good time.

Waldie Plaza is located across from City Hall on Second Street. There is plenty of free parking throughout downtown. Adding a dinner from local restaurants or the food trucks makes it the perfect staycation night in Antioch.

To learn more about the 2019 Concerts by the River, please call 925-776-3050 or visit the City’s website at http://www.ci.antioch.ca.us



The Purple Ones

