Martinez, Sacramento teenage women arrested for attempted murder in stabbing of Antioch man

By Acting Sergeant Loren Bledsoe #4055, Investigations Bureau, Antioch Police Department

On Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at approximately 9:33 PM, a 50-year-old Antioch male victim called 9-1-1 to report he had been stabbed in his apartment. Officers arrived to find the victim suffering from multiple life-threatening stab wounds. Officers on scene rendered first aid until fire department and ambulance paramedics arrived. The victim was transported to a local area trauma center and is currently listed in critical condition.

Prior to being transported, the victim reported being attacked by two female visitors. Both suspects fled the scene with the victim’s vehicle and personal belongings.

On Thursday, Aug. 8, at approximately 11:58 AM, Elk Grove PD officers located the victim’s vehicle in their city, occupied by two 19-year-old females, one, a Martinez resident and the other a Sacramento resident. Both female adults were taken into custody without incident and transported back to APD for questioning. This case is still being investigated.

This preliminary information is made available by the Investigations Bureau. There will be no further information released regarding this case at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Adrian Gonzalez at (925) 779-6923 or the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



Share this: