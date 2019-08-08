By Antioch Police Department

It is with a heavy heart that we relay the passing of Retired Antioch Police Corporal James McMurry on July 28, 2019. James began his California law enforcement career with the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office in 1992. About a year later, he accepted a job with the Antioch Police Department, serving our community from 1993-2000. James then accepted a position with the Walnut Creek Police Department, serving 7 years there before returning to the Antioch Police Department and the community he loved, in 2007. During his time with Antioch, James served as a patrolman, School Resource Officer, and Detective prior to being promoted to the rank of Police Corporal. James retired from the Antioch Police Department on December 30, 2015.

In addition to his police service, James also served his country as a member of the United States Navy and Army National Guard. During his service, he was deployed to both Iraq and Afghanistan. James retired from the military after honorably serving our country for 20 years.

While we are saddened, and grieve alongside his wife and children, we are so very thankful for the time James spent with us. He always had a positive outlook, made many lasting friendships, and had a positive impact on our community. The family is holding a Celebration of Life service on August 17, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Beede Auditorium, located at Antioch High School (700 W. 18th Street, Antioch) and wish to extend an invitation to law enforcement and community members who knew him.



APD Corporal James McMurray uniform





APD Corporal James McMurray retirement

