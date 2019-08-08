Ignacio “Nacho” Trevino Martinez passed to the next life peacefully on June 30, 2019 at the age of 59 at his home in Antioch, CA.

He was born to parents Juan and Encarnacion Martinez on July 8, 1959 in San Francisco. Nacho graduated from Serramonte High School and later joined the San Francisco Police Department, where he spread his mirth and joy. Nacho retired honorably with a Medal of Valor and with numerous awards for his kindness among the community.

He is survived by his close friend and son, Christopher Martinez along with his beloved extended family throughout the SFPD. Nacho’s celebration of life will be held at the Antioch Seventh-Day Adventist Church at 1:30 pm on Sunday, August 11.

Publisher’s Note: Nacho Martinez was a periodic citizen reporter for the Antioch Herald, providing tips on police and fire department activity in Antioch, including photos, which we published. I appreciate his service to the community and assistance to the Herald in providing news to our community. He was also a personal friend and will be missed. Allen Payton



Nacho Martinez

