By Sergeant Matthew Harger #3305, Field Services Bureau, Antioch Police Department

On Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at about 9:30 PM, Antioch Police Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call regarding an in-progress home invasion robbery that was occurring at an occupied residence in the 2000 block of Goldpine Way. It was reported that three subjects armed with guns had forced their way into the victim’s home and demanded their property. The suspects had fled just prior to Antioch Police Officers arriving on scene but a description of their vehicle was broadcast to neighboring agencies. Brentwood PD attempted to stop a vehicle matching the one involved in this crime and it fled from their Officers at a high rate of speed. After a lengthy pursuit the vehicle was disabled and it drove off of the roadway on Bixler Road just south of Marsh Creek Road. Three occupants inside the car were immediately arrested without incident while a fourth occupant fled on foot into a nearby field. An extensive search of the area was conducted with the assistance of the Brentwood PD, Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department, and the Oakley PD. The outstanding suspect was eventually located a short distance away and arrested without incident.

Two handguns and a rifle were recovered at the scene along with all of the victim’s property that had just been stolen.

The four suspects, Keith Slaughter and Brian Williams, both 18 years old, 19-year-old Qwest Hewitt, and a 16-year-old male juvenile, were arrested for numerous felonies to include robbery, burglary, kidnapping, possession of illegal firearms, evading the police, and possession of stolen property. The three adults were booked into the Martinez Detention Facility and the minor was booked into Juvenile Hall.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441 or You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



Share this: