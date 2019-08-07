Delano man sentenced to life in state prison for sexually abusing Antioch girl

By Scott Alonso, Public Information Officer, Contra Costa County District Attorney

Last week, Donaciano Rodriguez, a 66-year-old resident of Delano, California, was sentenced to 94 years to life in state prison for sexually abusing a minor in Antioch. His sentence was determined by the Honorable Judge Laurel Brady in Department 31 of the Contra Costa County Superior Court in Martinez.

The jury in this case found Rodriguez guilty of 11 felonies ranging from oral copulation, sexual penetration with a child 10 years old or younger and forced lewd acts upon a child. Deputy District Attorney Bryan Tierney with our Sexual Assault Unit prosecuted the case on behalf of the People. The trial occurred in late June and lasted eight days. Our Office would like to extend gratitude for the Antioch Police Department for their work investigating the case.

“The victim in this case and her family were very cooperative during the investigation and trial. Without their help there would be no justice. The defendant committed heinous crimes against Jane Doe that will forever impact her. I am thankful that the jury followed all the evidence and held the defendant accountable,” DDA Tierney stated.

In 2017, Jane Doe bravely came forward to the police to report the assaults which occurred years earlier. The victim reported that the defendant repeatedly assaulted her and threatened her if she came forward to authorities. Antioch Police continued the investigation and the defendant was eventually arrested later that year in Kern County. He has remained in custody since his arrest.

When the defendant was arrested by police, he admitted he molested the minor multiple times. He even demonstrated to the investigators what he did to Jane Doe. The attacks against Jane Doe occurred in multiple locations in Antioch.

Case information: People v. Donaciano Rodriguez, Docket Number 05-182336-8



