Adopt a pet for less from Antioch Animal Services through Aug. 16

All Adoption Fees are reduced at Antioch Animal Services, 300 L St in Antioch through August 16th.

Adopt your new best friend for $25, which includes spay/neuter, microchip and age appropriate shots (Antioch Residents must purchase 1-year dog license at time of adoption).

Help save lives by choosing to adopt a shelter pet.

Antioch Animal Services is located at 300 L St in Antioch. Hours of operation are T,W,TH & SAT 10am to 5pm, FRI 10am to 2pm. View available pets online at antioch.petfinder.com

Reduced Fees and Spay/Neuter costs funded by Antioch Friends of Animal Services, a local 501c3 Non-profit dedicated to enhancing the lives of the shelter animals within the City of Antioch; please visit their website at www.antiochfriendsofanimalservices.org.

