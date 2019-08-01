«
Antioch man dies after being shot in leg Wednesday night, suspect arrested

By Lt. John Fortner, Investigations Bureau, Antioch Police Department

On Wed., July 31, 2019, at approximately 10:20 PM, Antioch police officers were called to the area of Cavallo Road and East 18th Street for a subject who had been shot in the leg. When police arrived, they located a 33-year-old male victim down in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers immediately began providing first aid and called for Contra Costa Fire Department and ambulance paramedics.

The victim was transported to a local area trauma center where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. Detectives from the Antioch Police Department’s Investigations Bureau responded to the scene. During the investigation, a suspect was identified and later taken into custody for questioning.

Currently, the investigation is still active, and evidence is being collected and processed at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Casey Brogdon at (925) 779-6895, or the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.

See photos of the scene from the KTVU FOX2 news report, here.

