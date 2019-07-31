Enjoy Rhinestone: The Songs of Glen Campbell, Saturday at El Campanil Theatre

RHINESTONE: The Songs of Glen Campbell performed by Andy Kahrs

Sat., Aug. 3 – 2 pm Matinee Show

Contemporary Music Legend Glen Campbell

All-in-all, he has tallied 21 Top 40 hits, 6 Top 20 albums, 27 Top 10 singles, 9 No. 1 Country albums, 5 Grammy Awards, 3 Grammy Hall of Fame honors, and 3 Gospel Music Association Dove Awards.

He is a 15-time CMA Award nominee and 2-time winner.

In June 2011, Campbell announced that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease – then went on to embark on a farewell tour.

In 2013, he was the subject of the documentary Glen Campbell: I’ll Be Mewhich gave him another career highlight with an Oscar Nomination and another Grammy Award for his song from this film, “I’m Not Gonna Miss You.”

Campbell’s final album Adios was released June 2017.

Rising Star Andy Kahrs

Born and raised in Atlanta, GA Andy has never strayed from the souful bends and warm twang of the music that sparked his desire to pick up a guitar and start writing music at age 15.

A recent move to Nashville has deepened his commitment to his Southern roots and now, at age 29, a seasoned blend of blues, country, and bluegrass can be heard in his recorded music and live performances over 200 days of the year.

His RHINESTONE show debuted at the Historic El Campanil Theatre in Antioch which kicked off his very successful 2018 Northern California Tour receiving enthusiastic raves throughout. He is currently performing his 2019 concert schedule with stops around the country.

He feels privileged to present the music and memories of Glen Campbell, and to carry on the legacy of this contemporary music legend.



