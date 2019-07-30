Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Available at www.gbofantioch.org/funnyfellowship, at the Grace Bible Fellowship church office, call (925) 522-2017, Solid Rock Café at 422 W. 2nd Street in Rivertown, Historic Downtown Antioch or at Heavenly Hair, 320 E 18th Street in Antioch.

About the performers:

Chico Will

Born and raised in Washington D.C., Chico Will never would’ve imagined that he would become a comedian, but one life altering experience changed his views of life forever. Being critically wounded and hospitalized due to a gunshot wound in early 2001, he spent a lot of time in the hospital bed contemplating his life changes and the path to take next. “I was watching an episode of Comic View on BET, and it hit me; these comics aren’t really all that, I can do that.” After recouping from his injury, he decided to put his talent to the test, and tried out comedy for the first time appearing at Washington, D.C.’s infamous Takoma Station nightclub. From then on, he knew that this was a career to embark upon.

Chico began his career, hosting Takoma Station weekly while working other gigs at various comedy venues throughout the D.C. Metro area. Within his first three years, Chico performed with D.C.’s best such as Joe Clair and Red Grant. He has blessed the stage at events and venues such as Howard University’s Homecoming Comedy Show; BET’s Coming to the Stage; Virginia House of Comedy and Richmond’s Funnybone. Chico has opened up for big music acts such as R&B singer Pleasure P (of Pretty Ricky) and soul music legends The Whispers, and the list goes on. He was also featured on BET’s 106 & Park for the Martin Luther King Memorial Tribute.

In addition to continuously hosting and performing at various comedy venues across the country, Chico also writes for fellow comedians as well as writing and producing Shows. His current projects include: Hosting a Bi-Weekly comedy spot “Up and Up Open-Mic”, Lead Writer on the Sketch show DMV COMEDY SIT – DOWN and CHICOMENTARY, consulting on the Web series Dr. J Petty and headlining on NuVo TV comedy series STAND – UP AND DELIVER.

Kenté Scott

Actor and comedian Kenté Scott ​was born and raised in Oakland, CA. Although his father wanted him to be a doctor, Kenté was destined for a different life path as he started to appear in commercials and stage plays while attending UCLA. Upon graduation, he decided to pursue a career in acting and stand-up comedy.

Kenté started doing stand-up at the worldfamous Comedy Store in Hollywood. He has left crowds laughing all over the country, performing with such comic heavyweights as Katt Williams, Cedric The Entertainer, Melanie Camacho, Sherri Shepherd, Chris Spencer, and Rodney Perry. Kenté recently returned from co-headlining a tour of the U.S. Military bases in japan, bringing his humor to our troops.

As an actor, Kenté has appeared in numerous films and television shows. He co-starred in Denzel Washington’s directorial debut, “Antwone Fisher”, and played the lead in Showtime’s critically acclaimed movie, “They Call Me Sirr”, co-starring Michael Clarke Duncan. Kenté has been a guest star on hit shows such as “The Unit”, “ER”, “The Parkers”, “Strong Medicine”, and “Half & Half”.

Kenté draws the inspiration for his comedy routine from his seemingly never-ending life as a bachelor, being a single father of a teenage daughter, and his dysfunctional (which is the clinical word for “crazy”) parents and upbringing. He has been refining his comedy skills on stages all across the country, so watch out for more big things from his all-around talent in the very near future.

Host: Kirk McHenry

Kirk is a comic that will definitely give you a workout through laughter…

His versatility and ability to deliver gut bursting laughs to his audience sets Kirk McHenry apart from the modern day comic. Born and raised in Oakland, California; Kirk has acquired a wealth of knowledge from life in the inner city, to prep school in the suburbs, experiencing college life in the south and even a successful four-year stint in the Marine Corps.

Always viewing life through the eyes of a comic; Kirk blends all of his life experiences together into a story -telling brand of comedy that has been likened to Bill Cosby with a Richard Pryor twist; having already opened for comedic stars such as Paul Mooney, Bobby Slayton, Gary Owen, Charlie Murphy, Tommy Davidson and Eddie Griffin, as well as several musical acts including KEM, Tony Toni Tone, The Whispers, and Howard Hewitt, Kirk continues to leave audiences captivated across globe.

Karma 777 Film Works & Productions has labeled Kirk McHenry as “One of the top 10 comics in the Bay Area.”

Drawing inspiration from everyday life his storytelling style of comedy is better than reality TV. Kirk has had numerous television appearances on BET’s Comic View, One Mic Stand hosted by Kevin Hart, and Jamie Foxx Laffapalooza; as well as several touring engagements throughout the United States and abroad.

This unforgettable comics’ voice can also be heard as the lead character of Toe Jam in the 2002 video game release of “Toe Jam & Earl III: Mission to Earth.”

Soon to be a household name, Kirk brings his dynamic side-splitting comedy style to the stage every time.

​See both Chico Wells and Kenté Scott, plus host, Kirk McHenry live in Antioch this Saturday night for some family friendly fun at the Solid Rock Café in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown. Presented by Funny Fellowship Christian Entertainment.



August 3rd Comedy Show

