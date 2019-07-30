Man shoots coworker at Antioch fast food restaurant Monday night

By Lieutenant Powell Meads #3917, Field Services, Antioch Police Department

On July 29, 2019 at approximately 5:45 PM, the Antioch Police Department began receiving several calls reporting gunshots fired inside of Popeyes, located at 5019 Lone Tree Way. As officers were responding they received additional information that the victim was an employee, and the responsible had fled on foot. When officers arrived on scene, they located the 23-year-old male victim, who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. It was confirmed the victim was an employee of Popeyes. The victim was transported via medical helicopter to a local hospital, where he was rushed into surgery and is currently in critical condition.

Several witnesses on scene identified the suspect as 22-year-old Antoine Waller. Waller was also an employee of Popeyes and had gone home sick earlier in the day. Officers located a nearby address for Waller in the 5000 block of Catanzaro Way. Officers quickly responded to the address and established a perimeter. Efforts were made to contact Waller, and after a short period of time he exited the home and surrendered.

Evidence linking Waller to the shooting was recovered inside the residence. The firearm believed to be used in the shooting was also located and had previously been reported stolen. Waller is a convicted felon and not able to legally possess a firearm. The motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

Waller was arrested and will be booked into County Jail for a variety of felony charges including attempted murder and weapons violations.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



Antoine Waller APD

