Antioch Police release more details, arrest photos of father, son charged with sex crimes against foster children

By Lt. John Fortner – Investigations, Antioch Police Department

On June 13, 2019, members of the Antioch Police Department began investigating an extensive sexual abuse case. The abuse involved several minors that were victimized by a father and son who provided foster care for the children from 2011 through 2017. (See related article)

Earlier this month, Antioch detectives from the Investigations Bureau arrested 64-year-old Simon Mendoza Chavez, and his son 31-year-old Simon Magana Chavez, in connection with these crimes. Both father and son were charged with the sexual abuse of multiple children, unlawfully having sex with a minor, and lewd acts with a child.

Currently, detectives assigned to the Investigation Bureau’s Sex Crimes Unit are working with the District Attorney’s office as the case is ongoing and active. Members of the public with information about the case are asked to call Detective Kelly Inabnett at (925) 779-6932.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



Simon Mendoza Chavez & Simon Magana Chavez

