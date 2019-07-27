Motorcyclist in critical condition following collision with hit-and-run driver Thursday night

By Sergeant Rick Hoffman #4515, Antioch Police Field Services Bureau

On Thursday, July 25, 2019, at approximately 10:30 pm, Antioch Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of East 18th Street and Phillips Lane for a report of a major injury motorcycle collision. Upon arrival, officers located the motorcycle at the north curb line of East 18th Street just west of Phillips Lane with extensive damage. Officers located an unoccupied passenger vehicle in a nearby parking lot. The passenger vehicle also had extensive damage, which appeared to be as a result of a collision with the motorcycle. Officers found the motorcycle rider had been ejected from the motorcycle and was suffering from serious injuries. The 34-year-old motorcycle rider was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition. The driver of the passenger vehicle was not located.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441 or You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



Share this: