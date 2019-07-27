DA charges two with murder in beating death of Bay Point man

Suspects from Antioch, Bay Point

By Jimmy Lee, Director of Public Affairs, Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff

Two suspects involved in a homicide and assault with a deadly weapon case in Bay Point that occurred on Thursday, July 18, 2019 have been formally charged with murder by the Contra Costa D.A.’s Office. Detectives from the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff Investigation Division presented their case to the D.A.’s Office on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Both suspects remain in custody at the Martinez Detention Facility. 20-year-old Abel Garcia of Antioch, who was arrested on July 18, 2019, is held being held on murder, conspiracy, assault with a deadly weapon, and robbery charges. 24-year-old Erick Ruiz of Bay Point was arrested Friday, July 19, 2019. He is being held on the same charges. Both are being held without bail.

On Thursday, July 18, 2019, at about 9:09 PM, Muir Station Deputy Sheriffs were dispatched to a suspicious circumstance in the area of Riverside Drive and Mariners Cove in Bay Point. The caller stated that there was a man who appeared to be beaten in the street. Deputies arrived and found an unresponsive man in front of a home on the 200 block of Riverside Drive. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. He is identified as 38-year-old Johnny Burns of Bay Point. Later at about 9:21 PM, Deputy Sheriffs responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon on the 2700 block of Willow Pass Road in Bay Point. The victim was later treated and released from a local hospital.

The suspect vehicle and suspect descriptions were broadcast to law enforcement agencies in the area. The Concord Police Department later located the vehicle. Deputies responded to that location and took custody of Abel. An arrest warrant was issued for the Ruiz, who was arrested the next day.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact the Office of the Sheriff at (925) 646-2441 or Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600. For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.



