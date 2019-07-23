Sterling the Bubblesmith

The artist Sterling Johnson has performed versions of his remarkable hand-blown bubbles for over 45 years. He is the only person to ever put a bubble inside a bubble inside a bubble on stage without any tubes or straws, and the first person to walk completely through a bubble film.

Trained as an engineer and lawyer, Sterling started his act to entertain friends, and developed it into a full stage show. He has performed for Price Waterhouse, FAO Schwartz, Old Navy, and the Copia Wine Center. He also performed at the Great American Music Hall, the Mason Street Theater, Theater Artaud, Fort Mason’s Magic Theater, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, The Academy of Sciences, the Exploratorium and other San Francisco / Bay Area venues. He has performed in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Dallas, Seattle, Cincinnati and other locations. He is often booked as one of several acts, sometimes with circus performers, such as the New Pickle Family Circus, Velocity Circus and other variety acts. He helped to open for Huey Lewis and the News in Las Vegas.

Discover Sterling’s awe-inspiring performance at the Antioch Library on Thursday, July 25 at 1:30 p.m. For more information visit http://www.sterlingthebubblesmith.com/.



