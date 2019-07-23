«
Drama Factory to hold auditions for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs play

August 19 & 20 at 7:00 pm

The Nick Rodriguez Community Theatre

213 F St, Rivertown, Antioch

Ages 10+ including Adult roles

Male and Female 15+ roles

This is a classic tale by the Grimm Brothers. Filled with fantasy, sorcery and heroism the play will be a fairytale to be remembered. Auditions entail a short cold read, a little improvising and filling out a form or two. Rehearsals are Tues, Wed, Thurs evenings 7-9pm. Actors accepted for roles will need to be available for all rehearsal and performance dates.

Mandatory orientation 8/26 7pm.

performances are Weekends 10/18 – 10/26

There is no participation fee ever for Drama Factory productions. We are an all-inclusive company, striving to make the Arts accessible to everyone.Also, no preparation materials are needed. Just bring yourself!

Questions can be sent to director@dramafactory.org

You can also visit our website at for more information www.dramafactory.org.

