They’re hee-eere…The Breakfast Klub plays Antioch this Saturday night

Bring your family and friends to Waldie Plaza inRivertown Saturday and rock back to the 80’s all night long with your family and friends. The Breakfast Klub is the most exciting 80’s tribute band in northern California, and brings all the tunes and music you can remember here to Antioch. July 27th is the third concert in the free Summer Concerts by the River series and promises a foot-stomping, high energy night.

Summer Concerts by the River is a free summer program that gives families and friends a relaxing time by the river; taking in summer sunsets and foot-tapping to the music. Saturday’s concert begins at 6:00pm; the music plays on through 8:00pm. “Sunset Suppers” food trucks open at 5:00pm and local restaurants are also available for meals and snacks. Bring your lawn chair, blanket, and energy to Waldie Plaza Saturday night for a foot-stomping good time.

The 2019 “Concerts by the River” schedule offers a variety of music for all generations. Mark your calendar now for the August series:

August 3 – Retroactive – 60s and more

August 10 – Juke Joint – Classic Soul

August 17 – The Purple Ones – Prince cover band

Waldie Plaza is located across from City Hall on Second Street. There is plenty of free parking throughout downtown. Adding a dinner from local restaurants or the food trucks makes it the perfect staycation night in Antioch.

To learn more about the 2019 Concerts by the River, please call 925-776-3050 or visit the City’s website at http://www.ci.antioch.ca.us



Share this:



The Breakfast Klub photo

