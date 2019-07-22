By Allen Payton

Posts on Facebook, including a photo of a receipt from the Staples store in Antioch with a message, that the store will be closing on August 16th have been verified by city staff.

In response to an email to city officials asking about the matter, City of Antioch Economic Development Director Kwame Reed wrote, “The store is closing on August 16th. It is a disappointment to see another retailer close. Unfortunately, I have inquired with other shopping center owners that do not feel adding a store like Staples will provide the longevity in a tenant they are looking for. Staples did not renew their lease because of ongoing building improvements that weren’t addressed, and the landlord found a tenant that would do the improvements themselves (according to the Staples store manager). Unfortunately, Staples sales have been declining steadily over the past four years. Many people and companies are purchasing items online instead of in the store.”

Antioch Councilman Lamar Thorpe also responded with, “Yes, that is correct. And no, they don’t want to move to Brentwood. They’d prefer to stay in Antioch. (Economic Development Manager) Lizeht (Zepeda) has reached out to them to figure out how we can help keep them here.”

However, Reed later wrote, “I just spoke with a Staples representative at their corporate office and ‘Staples made a decision to reduce their retail footprint due to online sales’ and according to her knowledge, they have no plans to relocate the store nor do they have any new openings planned.’”

In a follow up email, after work hours, Reed was asked if a health club will be locating there. Please check back later for his response and any further updates to this report.



