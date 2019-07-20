«
»

Police investigate attempted homicide of man shot multiple times in Antioch Friday afternoon

By Lt. John Fortner, Antioch Police Investigations

On Friday, July 19, 2019, at approximately 12:47 pm, Antioch police officers responded to the area of West 9th and “J” Streets on the report of several gunshots in the area. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a 28-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers immediately provided first aid to the victim until ambulance and Contra Costa County Fire paramedics arrived. Paramedics transported the victim to a local area trauma center. The victim was admitted into the hospital in critical condition.

Currently, the shooting is being investigated the Antioch Police Department’s Investigations Bureau, and evidence at the scene is being collected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter


This entry was posted on Saturday, July 20th, 2019 at 12:50 pm and is filed under News, Police & Crime. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply