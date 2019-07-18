By Lieutenant John Fortner – Investigations, Antioch Police Department

At approximately 1:00 am, Thursday, July 18, 2019, an Antioch police officer spotted a vehicle travelling on Somersville Road matching the description of the stolen vehicle. As officers got into position to initiate a traffic stop, the suspect driver accelerated away from the officers. After the officers activated their emergency lights and siren, the 21-year-old suspect driver fled eastbound on Buchanan Road at a high rate of speed.

At the 1100 block of Buchanan Road, the suspect vehicle crossed the raised center divider and stopped after colliding with a tree on the north side of the roadway. Emergency fire department and ambulance paramedics were immediately called to the scene to render first aid. Ultimately, the suspect driver succumbed to his injuries and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Antioch Police Department’s Investigations Bureau responded to the scene and the Contra Costa County Law Enforcement Involved Fatal Incident Protocol was invoked.

The incident is currently being jointly investigated by the Antioch Police Department and the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s office.

No further information will be released regarding this case at this time. Any further information or additional press releases will be provided by the Investigations Bureau.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



