Like a phoenix, Paula’s Family Florist reopens

Article & Photo by Allen Payton

After rebuilding from an arson fire in December 2017, Paula’s Family Florist in the Little Yellow House at 1412 A Street in Antioch, is open again.

Following the ribbon cutting, J.R. Wilson of Delta Veterans Group presented Paula with a plaque in honor of her contributions to the Stand Down on the Delta.

“Congratulations,” said Mayor Sean Wright. “God does things in mysterious ways. You guys are in an awesome place. The blessings coming to you are many that wouldn’t have been. We’re so excited to see the Little Yellow House back.”



Paula’s ribbon cutting

