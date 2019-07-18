«

Like a phoenix, Paula’s Family Florist reopens

Owner Paula Franchetto-Trotta (center in white top), was joined by her family and staff, Mayor Sean Wright, Councilwoman Lori Ogorchock, City Clerk Arne Simonsen and J.R Wilson of the Delta Veterans Group to cut the ribbon for the Grand Re-Opening of her florist on Saturday, June 1st.

Article & Photo by Allen Payton

After rebuilding from an arson fire in December 2017, Paula’s Family Florist in the Little Yellow House at 1412 A Street in Antioch, is open again.

Following the ribbon cutting, J.R. Wilson of Delta Veterans Group presented Paula with a plaque in honor of her contributions to the Stand Down on the Delta.

“Congratulations,” said Mayor Sean Wright. “God does things in mysterious ways. You guys are in an awesome place. The blessings coming to you are many that wouldn’t have been. We’re so excited to see the Little Yellow House back.”

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter

the attachments to this post:


Paula’s ribbon cutting


This entry was posted on Thursday, July 18th, 2019 at 6:30 am and is filed under Business. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply

semipurposive-unvitalized