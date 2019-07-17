Two More Family Movie Nights! Our inaugural Friday Family Movie Night Series has been well received by the community. This Friday, July 19th, we are screening “Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse.” Activities, including kids crafts, face painting, and food trucks will begin at 7 pm; the movie will start at approximately 8:30 pm depending on sundown. The final film of the summer will be “The Incredibles 2” on Friday, August 2nd; we hope to see you there!



2019 Friday Family Movie Night

