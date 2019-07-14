Celebrate Antioch Foundation announces July 4th Parade winners

Thank you to all the 4th of July parade participants this year. The results are as follows:

See photos of all the entries by clicking, here.

Most Patriotic

1st – Delta Veterans Group

2nd – Antioch Historical Society

3rd – First Missionary Baptist Church

Floats

1st – Sons of Italy

2nd – Paradise Skate

3rd – Rocketship

Dance Groups

1st – Melody’s Dance

2nd – Elite Dance

3rd – Golden State Soul

Dance Groups

1st – Exceptional Special Needs

Cheer/Sports

1st – CCC Cheer Spartans

2nd – Wolf Pack Cheer

3rd – Antioch Little League

Scouts

1st – Color Guard

2nd – Troop 159

3rd – Troop 458

Clubs

1st – American Legion

2nd – Antioch Lapidary Club

3rd – Markstein 100 Year Anniversary



