Celebrate Antioch Foundation announces July 4th Parade winners
Thank you to all the 4th of July parade participants this year. The results are as follows:
See photos of all the entries by clicking, here.
Most Patriotic
1st – Delta Veterans Group
2nd – Antioch Historical Society
3rd – First Missionary Baptist Church
Floats
1st – Sons of Italy
2nd – Paradise Skate
3rd – Rocketship
Dance Groups
1st – Melody’s Dance
2nd – Elite Dance
3rd – Golden State Soul
Dance Groups
1st – Exceptional Special Needs
Cheer/Sports
1st – CCC Cheer Spartans
2nd – Wolf Pack Cheer
3rd – Antioch Little League
Scouts
1st – Color Guard
2nd – Troop 159
3rd – Troop 458
Clubs
1st – American Legion
2nd – Antioch Lapidary Club
3rd – Markstein 100 Year Anniversary