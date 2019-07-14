«
»

Celebrate Antioch Foundation announces July 4th Parade winners

The Sons of Italy entry was judged the Best Float. Herald file photo.

Thank you to all the 4th of July parade participants this year. The results are as follows:
See photos of all the entries by clicking, here.

Most Patriotic

1st – Delta Veterans Group

2nd – Antioch Historical Society

3rd – First Missionary Baptist Church

Floats

1st – Sons of Italy

2nd – Paradise Skate

3rd – Rocketship

Dance Groups

1st – Melody’s Dance

2nd – Elite Dance

3rd – Golden State Soul

Dance Groups

1st – Exceptional Special Needs

Cheer/Sports

1st – CCC Cheer Spartans

2nd – Wolf Pack Cheer

3rd – Antioch Little League

Scouts

1st – Color Guard

2nd – Troop 159

3rd – Troop 458

Clubs

1st – American Legion

2nd – Antioch Lapidary Club

3rd – Markstein 100 Year Anniversary

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter


This entry was posted on Sunday, July 14th, 2019 at 9:24 pm and is filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply

septuor-parishad