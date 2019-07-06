Man shot during attempted homicide in Antioch Saturday morning

By Lt. John Fortner – Investigations, Antioch Police Department

On Saturday, July 6, 2019, at approximately 9:36 A.M., Antioch police officers responded to the intersection Lone Tree Way near Davison Drive on the report of several gunshots in the area.

While officers were responding, dispatchers received information that a male suspect was shooting at a vehicle and one subject had been shot. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a 33-year-old male gunshot victim. Officers immediately provided first aid to the victim until ambulance and Contra Costa County Fire paramedics arrived. Paramedics transported the victim to a local area trauma center. The victim was admitted into the hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



Share this: