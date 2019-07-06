«

Man shot during attempted homicide in Antioch Saturday morning

By Lt. John Fortner – Investigations, Antioch Police Department

On Saturday, July 6, 2019, at approximately 9:36 A.M., Antioch police officers responded to the intersection Lone Tree Way near Davison Drive on the report of several gunshots in the area.

While officers were responding, dispatchers received information that a male suspect was shooting at a vehicle and one subject had been shot. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a 33-year-old male gunshot victim. Officers immediately provided first aid to the victim until ambulance and Contra Costa County Fire paramedics arrived. Paramedics transported the victim to a local area trauma center. The victim was admitted into the hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter


This entry was posted on Saturday, July 6th, 2019 at 6:30 pm and is filed under News, Police & Crime. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply

intermittently-prealliance