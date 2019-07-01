«

Vote for your favorite Antioch businesses in the 2019 Antioch People’s Choice Awards

Vote for Your Favorite Antioch Businesses for Gold, Silver and Bronze Awards and Be Entered to win Prizes from Local Businesses!

Write in the name of your favorite business for each category and complete the information section. Please clearly write or type. Then mail your ballot to or drop it off at our office at 101 H Street, Waldie Plaza, Suite 3, Antioch, CA 94509 by July 15, 2019. Winners will be announced in our August issue. One ballot per person. Copies are accepted. Ballots will be entered to win gift certificates to local businesses.

Simply use the ballot in the July issue of the Antioch Herald or download the two pages of the ballot, here –

2019 Antioch People’s Choice Ballot_Page_1

2019 Antioch People’s Choice Ballot_Page_2

