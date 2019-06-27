Man drunk driving 75 MPH on Antioch city streets crashes into parked cars, fights with police, arrested Tuesday morning

By Sgt. Rick Smith, Field Services – Patrol, Antioch Police

On Tuesday, June 25 at 10:11 AM, a uniformed Antioch Police Officer in a fully marked Antioch Patrol Unit driving north on Deer Valley Road observed a driver, travelling southbound on Deer Valley Road approaching Country Hills Road, commit various traffic violations, including striking the median. The Ofc made a U-turn at the next intersection to attempt to get behind Bickham and conduct a traffic enforcement stop.

As the Officer made the U-turn, for unknown reasons, Joshua Bickham, age 33, ran the light he was stopped at and turned down Country Hills Drive while speeding away at an estimated speed in excess of 75 MPH. The officer attempted to catch up to Bickham, but due to his speed, did not pursue. A short distance away, the officer found Bickham after he had lost control of his vehicle near Montara Drive. Bickham crossed over into oncoming lanes and collided with several parked cars in the driveways of two residences.

Bickham was the only occupant of the vehicle and was found unconscious in the vehicle when officers checked on him. He quickly regained consciousness and began to fight with officers as they were attempting to help him. He was found to be under the influence of alcohol and transported to John Muir Hospital as a precaution. He suffered no injuries as result of being arrested.

Luckily, no officers, pedestrians or other motorists were injured as result of this incident. The investigation is ongoing and will be forwarded to the District Attorney for review once completed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



