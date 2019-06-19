Antioch man identified as apparent shooter of girlfriend from Santa Rosa in murder suicide case

By Jimmy Lee, Director of Public Affairs, Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff

Detectives from the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff Investigation Division continue to investigate a murder-suicide that occurred on June 13, 2019. (See related article)

At about 9:33 AM, Deputy Sheriffs were dispatched to the area of Nortonville Road and Kirker Pass Road in unincorporated Pittsburg for a citizen reporting having seen two people who appeared to have been shot in a parked vehicle.

It was later confirmed that both of the occupants of the vehicle, a man and woman, suffered from apparent gunshot wounds. They were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The two are identified as 58-year-old Dong Liu of Antioch and 56-year-old Meizhen Zhu of Santa Rosa. Detectives say the two had a boyfriend-girlfriend relationship. Liu apparently shot Zhu before taking his own life. The cause of death for each was gunshot wound. The exact motive is unclear at this time.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact the Office of the Sheriff at (925) 646-2441 or Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600. For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.



