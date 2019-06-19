Antioch to celebrate 168th birthday and America’s independence on July 4th with parade, fireworks, and more
Smith’s Landing, founded in 1849, was renamed Antioch at the town’s July 4th picnic in 1851.
the attachments to this post:
See the left (south) end of the commemorative mural on the wall of the 505 W. 2nd Street building.
Antioch July 4th
