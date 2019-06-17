Tri Delta Transit launches on-demand shuttle service to BART stations, nearby destinations

Only $2.00 per trip, much less than Uber or Lyft

Eastern Contra Costa County Transit Authority (Tri Delta Transit) is excited to announce the launch of Tri MyRide, a flexible and dynamic on-demand shuttle service operating in neighborhoods near the Antioch BART Station and Pittsburg Bay Point BART Station. This six-month pilot program shuttle service begins operation today, Monday June 17. Tri MyRide operates Monday thru Friday from 5am to 8pm.

Similar to ride-hailing services, Tri MyRide uses a smartphone app for riders to schedule customized curb-to-curb trips. Tri MyRide allows riders to plan their customized trips anywhere in the Hillcrest/Antioch BART service area or San Marco/Pittsburg Bay Point BART service area to BART or to a designated point of interest located in the service area. The app, known as Microtransit by TransLoc, is connected to proprietary software that allows bus operators to pick-up and drop-off passengers in an efficient manner.

The service uses small, neighborhood-friendly shuttle buses that easily maneuver on residential streets. Tri MyRide operators undergo the same background screening as other Tri Delta Transit operators, and all vehicles are equipped with surveillance cameras to ensure safe transport. The shuttle buses are wheelchair accessible and accommodate people with disabilities.

The cost to ride is only $2.00 per trip. Payment may be made through the Microtransit app or with cash. The low-cost makes Tri Delta Transit’s Tri MyRide more affordable than traditional ride-hailing services, which could cost riders at least more than three times the amount for a similar trip.

“By partnering with technology companies, Tri Delta Transit is meeting the evolving needs of passengers in our community. Tri MyRide allows our agency to provide on-demand service from the convenience of a smart phone app.” said Chief Executive Officer Jeanne Krieg.

HOW IT WORKS

The six-month pilot program is being implemented in partnership with Tri Delta Transit and TransLoc, a Ford Smart Mobility Company. To use this new ride share program, passengers located within the service area first download the free Microtransit by TransLoc app to their smartphone and request a ride. Following a Tri MyRide request, the Microtransit app will provide passengers with an estimated pick-up time, track their bus in real-time, and alert them when the ride is about to arrive. Passengers are also notified when their ride is about to reach their destination.

Tri Delta Transit is one of the innovative transit agencies throughout the nation piloting microtransit technology. The new microtransit services are intended to complement existing public transportation services. By providing flexible, on-demand transportation services, transit agencies are bringing improved mobility and greater accessability to the communities they serve.

ABOUT TRI DELTA TRANSIT

Tri Delta Transit provides over 3,000,000 trips each year to a population of over 250,000 residents in the 225 square miles of Eastern Contra Costa County. They currently operate 15 local bus routes Monday – Friday, four local bus routes on weekends, door-to-door bus service for senior citizens and people with disabilities, on-demand rideshare services and shuttle services to community events. To learn more, visit TriDeltaTransit.com.

ABOUT TRANSLOC

TransLoc is the maker of mission-critical transit operations solutions for flexible on-demand and fixed route systems for both public and private transit agencies, and university and business campus transit systems. TransLoc is the largest provider of agency-owned microtransit systems for municipal transit agencies in the U.S., with the company’s products used at more than 400 agencies. To learn more, visit TransLoc.com.

For additional information about Tri MyRide, please visit TriMyRide.com.



