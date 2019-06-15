«
Two-year-old dies from accidental drowning in Antioch Friday night

ABC7 News report screenshot of emergency personnel from ConFire attending to 2-year-old boy who drowned in Antioch, Friday night, June 14, 2019.

By Sergeant Matthew Harger #3305, Field Services Bureau, Antioch Police Department

On June 14, 2019, at approximately 7:30pm, Antioch Police Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call regarding a possible child drowning in a residential family swimming pool in the 3000 Block of N. Francisco Way. Antioch Police Officers along with ConFire and AMR personnel quickly arrived on scene and began immediate live saving measures on the child.

The child was transported to a local hospital where he later passed away.

The preliminary investigation appears to indicate this incident was a tragic accident. No further information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.

