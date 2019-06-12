«

Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom to be held in Antioch Saturday, June 22

Learn more about Juneteenth at www.juneteenth.com.

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter

the attachments to this post:


Juneteenth Antioch 2019


This entry was posted on Wednesday, June 12th, 2019 at 10:05 am and is filed under Community, History. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply

aspersive-parishad