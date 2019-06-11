Antioch man ejected from motorcycle, dies in crash with car on Hwy 4, Tuesday afternoon

By CHP-Contra Costa

Today at about 2:18 pm, Contra Costa CHP was advised of a two vehicle collision on HWY-4 westbound, just west of Somersville Road.

Upon emergency personnel and CHP arrival, it was determined that a BMW and a Harley collided, subsequently ejecting the male rider (61 years old from Antioch) onto the roadway. Life saving procedures were attempted by emergency personnel on scene but ultimately unsuccessful and tragically the rider was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Coroners Office will be handling the release of his identity.

The cause of this collision is unclear as it is still under active investigation (with evidence to be examined, vehicles to be examined, and witnesses to be interviewed). The solo male driver of the BMW was not injured and remained on scene for the investigation.

It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were a contributing factor in this collision as it is still under investigation. If anyone witnessed this collision or the events leading up to it, please contact Contra Costa CHP in Martinez at (925) 646-4980, as additional information may be helpful to this investigation.



