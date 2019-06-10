Wreckage of downed plane found in river near Antioch and Pittsburg

By Jimmy Lee, Director of Public Affairs, Office of the Contra Costa County Sheriff

Monday morning, June 10, 2019, the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff Marine Services Unit went to Broad Slough in the Del-ta where a plane was reported to have gone down yesterday. Marine Patrol Deputies, assisted by the U.S. Coast Guard, used a side scan sonar and remotely operated vehicle to find the exact location of the plane. The plane wreckage was located at about 10:30 AM. A Sheriff’s Office Dive Team was later deployed.

On Sunday, June 9, 2019, at about 5:32 PM, a boater notified Sheriff’s Office Dispatch of a small plane crashing into the Delta at the north end of Broad Slough, north of Antioch.

Several agencies that included the Office of the Sheriff Marine Services Unit, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, Pittsburg PD, Solano County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Coast Guard, and the California Highway Patrol responded. Debris and a backpack were found at the location.

The plane took off from Buchanan Field Airport in Concord at about 5 PM. The pilot is believed to be the only occupant in the plane. The name of the pilot is not being released at this time as his identity has not been confirmed.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the cause of the crash. Any witnesses to this incident are asked to contact the NTSB by email at: witness@NTSB.GOV.

The Marine Services Unit is continuing with recovery operations. A salvage company is expected to remove the plane wreckage within the next few days.



Share this:



CCCSheriff Marine Unit search for plane 1





CCCSheriff Marine Patrol search for plane 2

