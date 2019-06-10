Antioch High celebrates large graduating class Friday night

By Jesus Cano

The Antioch High School Class of 2019 saw a strength in numbers at its commencement ceremony inside Eells Stadium. On Friday night, June 7, 400 students received diplomas recognizing the completion of their high school education. It is a huge increase from last year, with 100 more than the class of 2018 according to principal Louie Rocha. It is also the largest graduating class since 2008.

From the beginning, this class had the feeling of something special Rocha shared. It began an era in which Antioch would see a vast growth in student enrollment.

“We’re seeing a spike in numbers enrolled and we’re going to see a spike in students graduating,” said Rocha. “This particular class has been highly academic and motivated. I’m very proud of them. They’re overachievers.”

While the class size is impressive, Rocha admires the way these students performed academically. With 33 percent of the Class of 2019 ending its tenure at Antioch with a 3.5 grade point average.

The event kicked off with associated student body president Clarissa Christian Wilson offering her welcome, recounting memories with her class.

Andrew Daniel Roldán was the valedictorian while Michael David Lewis was the salutatorian. In Lewis’ speech, he captivated the audience with his words of praise for everyone who overcame obstacles, especially those who dealt with them silently.

After the Class of 2019 received their diplomas, class president Andreyne Godinez gave her farewell to the class. During it, she displayed her bilingual skills by speaking in Spanish about all the children of undocumented immigrants, and giving her parents a huge shout-out.

“Many of these kids are the first ones to not only graduate from high school but to go on to college,” said Rocha. “It’s a testament to their dedication.”



