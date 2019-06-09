Small plane crashes in river north of Pittsburg, pilot missing Sunday evening

By Contra Costa County Sheriff

Sunday at about 5:32 PM, a boater notified Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff Dispatch of a small plane crashing into the California Delta at the north end of Broad Slough, west of Kimball Island, north of Pittsburg.

According to a KPIX5 CBS SF Bay Area news report, “A piece of what is believed to be a Piper Cherokee single-engine airplane was located about 6:45 p.m. Sunday in Broad Slough north of Antioch, about an hour after a witness told authorities a small plane went down in the San Joaquin River, a Contra Costa County Fire Protection District spokesman said.

The piece of the airplane tail is thought to be from an aircraft that departed Buchanan Field in Concord, with one person aboard, a short time before the crash, said fire district spokesman Steve Hill. The plane, Hill said, had been rented from Sterling Aviation, based at the Concord airport. Calls to Sterling Aviation early Sunday night went unanswered.”

Several agencies that included the Office of the Sheriff Marine Patrol Unit, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, Pittsburg PD, Solano County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Coast Guard, and the California Highway Patrol responded. Debris and a backpack were found at the location. The plane is believed to have taken off from Buchanan Field Airport in Concord at about 5 PM. The pilot was the only occupant in the plane. The name of the pilot is not being released at this time as his identity has not been confirmed.

A search was conducted by the responding agencies with negative results. The FAA and NTSB have been contacted. Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol Units have been conducting sonar searches for evidence of the plane wreckage.

Any witnesses to this incident are asked to contact the NTSB by email at witness@NTSB.GOV.



