Two Antioch female teens arrested for fight at Concord restaurant Thursday

18-year-old Pittsburg male also arrested for unrelated incident

By Lieutenant Sam Staten, Concord Police Department

On Thursday, June 06, 2019, at approximately 8:31 PM, Concord Police Officers responded to the 2000 block of Diamond Blvd regarding a fight at a restaurant involving several patrons. Officers arrived and encountered a large crowd outside of the restaurant. The preliminary investigation revealed that two females, who were known to each other, got into a physical fight inside of the restaurant. The fight ended prior to police arrival. Officers questioned several people including the involved parties. They determined that the fight was due to conflict that had occurred in the past between the two involved females.

As a result, a 19-year-old black female adult and a 16-year-old female juvenile (both Antioch residents) were arrested for battery. An 18-year-old male from Pittsburg was also arrested for an unrelated incident. The victim sustained a minor injury as a result of the fight. Video surveillance from the restaurant was not available at the time the police were on scene. But, video of the incident was posted on NBC Bay Area and can be viewed, here. (WARNING: Video contains graphic language; viewer discretion advised)

Anyone with additional information in regard to this incident is asked to call Concord Police Department Detective Sergeant Mark Robison at (925)-671-5074.



Share this:



Screenshot of Concord restaurant fight KRON4

