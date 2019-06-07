Edgar Martinez, Sr.

June 4, 1967 to May 24, 2019

Edgar Martinez, Sr. went to be with the Lord on May 24, 2019. A resident of Oakley, he was a great cook and loved to barbeque. Edgar was also an artist, well known for his Mexican American cultural drawings, as well as a freelance, professional tattoo artist. He was very outgoing, an outdoorsman and very family oriented. Edgar was a Native American and Mexican American. He was a non-denominational, born-again Christian.

He is survived by his parents Hector and Esperanza Martinez; Son: Edgar Martinez, Jr.; Sisters: Carol Martinez, Mary Martinez, Janie Cervantes, and Alice Lane; brothers: Hector Martinez, Jr., Joe Martinez, Sr., and Albert Martinez; and numerous nephews and nieces.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 1:00 P.M., Antioch Seventh Day Adventist Church, 2200 Country Hills Drive, Antioch, CA 94509. All are welcome to attend the services.



