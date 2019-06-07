In Memoriam: Oakley resident and artist Edgar Martinez, Sr. passes at 51
Edgar Martinez, Sr.
June 4, 1967 to May 24, 2019
Edgar Martinez, Sr. went to be with the Lord on May 24, 2019. A resident of Oakley, he was a great cook and loved to barbeque. Edgar was also an artist, well known for his Mexican American cultural drawings, as well as a freelance, professional tattoo artist. He was very outgoing, an outdoorsman and very family oriented. Edgar was a Native American and Mexican American. He was a non-denominational, born-again Christian.
He is survived by his parents Hector and Esperanza Martinez; Son: Edgar Martinez, Jr.; Sisters: Carol Martinez, Mary Martinez, Janie Cervantes, and Alice Lane; brothers: Hector Martinez, Jr., Joe Martinez, Sr., and Albert Martinez; and numerous nephews and nieces.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 1:00 P.M., Antioch Seventh Day Adventist Church, 2200 Country Hills Drive, Antioch, CA 94509. All are welcome to attend the services.
